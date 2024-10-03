Bridge Advisory LLC Invests $208,000 in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Clear Point Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 29,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $67.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.41 and its 200 day moving average is $63.63. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $67.92.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.