Bridge Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Bridge Advisory LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDW opened at $37.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.86.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.