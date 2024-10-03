Bridge Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Bridge Advisory LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of SPDW opened at $37.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.86.
About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF
SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
