Bridge Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.7% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 297,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19.9% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.0 %

GLD stock opened at $245.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.51. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $247.37.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

