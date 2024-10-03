Bridge Advisory LLC Purchases 1,607 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $266,000.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of DFSD stock opened at $47.80 on Thursday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $47.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.19.
About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF
The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
