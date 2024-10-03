Bridge Advisory LLC Purchases 17,865 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 682,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,865 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund makes up 1.6% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 9.7% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,687,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,616,000 after purchasing an additional 237,111 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 360,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 219,950 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 145,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 76,165 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 987,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 19,828 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

EDD opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $5.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

