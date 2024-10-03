Bridge Advisory LLC Purchases 4,618 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Bridge Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises 3.9% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $8,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $92,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000.

DFAU opened at $39.32 on Thursday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $39.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.25.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

