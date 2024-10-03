Bridge Advisory LLC Sells 17,283 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2024

Bridge Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,283 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 4.3% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.54 and a 200-day moving average of $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

