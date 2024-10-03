Bridge Advisory LLC Sells 211 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Bridge Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

PPA stock opened at $115.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $77.50 and a 12-month high of $116.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.37.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

