Bridge Advisory LLC Sells 2,115 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Bridge Advisory LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 649.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 148,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 128,861 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average of $37.76. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $42.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

