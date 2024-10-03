Bridge Advisory LLC Sells 537 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Bridge Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,841,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 82,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 106.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 29,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $978,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $59.18 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average is $57.11.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

