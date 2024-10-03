Bridge Advisory LLC Sells 686 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Bridge Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $128,982,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,135,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,658,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,146,000 after buying an additional 705,436 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,249,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,925,000 after purchasing an additional 698,338 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,939,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,959,000 after acquiring an additional 606,878 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $43.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.03. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.