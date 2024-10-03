Bridge Advisory LLC Sells 778 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bridge Advisory LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,259.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,114,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,451 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,940,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $146,782,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,405.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,455,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 493.3% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 1,128,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,997,000 after purchasing an additional 938,356 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $84.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.95. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $85.24.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

