Bridge Advisory LLC Sells 8,800 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Bridge Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Silver Trust accounts for 4.5% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $9,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,066,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,524,000 after purchasing an additional 156,501 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 685.4% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 203,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 177,184 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $89,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 66,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 22,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 21.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period.
Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of PSLV stock opened at $10.67 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.
Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile
Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.
