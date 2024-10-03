Bridge Advisory LLC Sells 8,800 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Bridge Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Silver Trust accounts for 4.5% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $9,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,066,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,524,000 after purchasing an additional 156,501 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 685.4% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 203,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 177,184 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $89,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 66,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 22,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 21.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PSLV stock opened at $10.67 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.