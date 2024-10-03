Bridge Advisory LLC Takes $200,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 11.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $3,312,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.7% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 61,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 83,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,771,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $171.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $177.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Dbs Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.89.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

