BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,888 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.50% of BrightView worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 18.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,086,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 8.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 173,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BrightView from $10.00 to $11.30 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W raised BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BrightView from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightView has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

NYSE:BV opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $16.26.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $738.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.94 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 2.06%. BrightView’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

