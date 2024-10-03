Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Receives $55.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY stock opened at $53.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.33. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $58.05. The company has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

