Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 83.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,820 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock opened at $53.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $108.98 billion, a PE ratio of -17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $58.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

