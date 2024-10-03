Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Lifted by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $53.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $108.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $58.05.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.