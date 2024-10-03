Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 909.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,185 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 0.7% of Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Broadcom by 242.9% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,754,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,754,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,452 shares of company stock valued at $51,278,838 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $162.50 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Shares of AVGO opened at $170.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.89 and a 12-month high of $185.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

