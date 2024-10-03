Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $213.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.26 and its 200-day moving average is $203.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.73 and a 1 year high of $223.81. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.07%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 17,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total value of $3,741,930.94. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,721,078.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total value of $5,227,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,963,149.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 17,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total transaction of $3,741,930.94. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,721,078.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,386 shares of company stock worth $28,112,824. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

