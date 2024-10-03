Brokerages Set Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) PT at C$56.33

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$56.33.

AIF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Altus Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13. The firm has a market cap of C$2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 903.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$35.29 and a twelve month high of C$59.60.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.23. Altus Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of C$206.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$132.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Altus Group will post 1.6875773 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Altus Group

In other news, Director William Brennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$54.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,240.00. In other Altus Group news, Director William Brennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$54.48 per share, with a total value of C$27,240.00. Also, Senior Officer Kimberly Carter sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total transaction of C$59,400.00. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

Featured Articles

