Brokerages Set Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target at $222.84

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-two research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, forty have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $223.65.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,634,860 shares of company stock valued at $926,639,482. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 181,395 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 174,454 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,507,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 119,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 8,604 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,145 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $184.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

