Brokerages Set Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Target Price at $121.69

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.69.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $122.32 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $127.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 100.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,291,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,701,521,000 after purchasing an additional 289,425 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,314,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,704,000 after buying an additional 206,654 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,296,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,939,000 after buying an additional 898,398 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,597,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,299,000 after buying an additional 54,475 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

