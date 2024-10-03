Brokerages Set Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Price Target at $22.63

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.84.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Argus raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

NYSE:CCL opened at $17.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.27. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 2.69.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 359,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 102,006 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 617.2% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

