Brokerages Set Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Target Price at $11.50

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on GDOT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

NYSE GDOT opened at $10.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83. The company has a market capitalization of $583.18 million, a PE ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 0.91. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $13.59.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 162,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,925,824.41. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,157,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,091,483.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 36,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $458,020.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,995,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,882,820.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 162,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $1,925,824.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,157,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,091,483.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,464,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the first quarter valued at $4,254,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 322,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 142,377 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Green Dot by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 525,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 104,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Green Dot by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 340,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 84,894 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

