Brokerages Set HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Target Price at $610.79

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $610.79.
Several brokerages have recently commented on HUBS. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (down from $700.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised HubSpot from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on HUBS
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of HubSpot
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at about $3,689,000. Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 2,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 2.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
HubSpot Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $513.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.91, a PEG ratio of 7,010.23 and a beta of 1.63. HubSpot has a one year low of $407.23 and a one year high of $693.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $497.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.41.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.
HubSpot Company Profile
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HubSpot
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.