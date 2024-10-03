Brokerages Set HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Target Price at $610.79

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $610.79.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUBS. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (down from $700.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised HubSpot from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total transaction of $14,671,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,348,929 shares in the company, valued at $791,618,983.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $18,921,939 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at about $3,689,000. Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 2,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 2.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $513.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.91, a PEG ratio of 7,010.23 and a beta of 1.63. HubSpot has a one year low of $407.23 and a one year high of $693.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $497.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.41.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

