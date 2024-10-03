Brokerages Set Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Target Price at $35.65

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KVYO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Klaviyo from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised Klaviyo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Klaviyo from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

NYSE KVYO opened at $34.74 on Monday. Klaviyo has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $36.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.29.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Klaviyo had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 42.15%. The company had revenue of $222.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Klaviyo will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Klaviyo news, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 18,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $573,670.38. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 192,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,094.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Landon Edmond sold 21,764 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $702,541.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,932,584.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 18,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $573,670.38. Following the transaction, the president now owns 192,488 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,094.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 843,363 shares of company stock valued at $26,583,602. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Klaviyo by 161.1% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Klaviyo in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Klaviyo during the second quarter worth about $236,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

