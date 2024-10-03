Brokerages Set Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) PT at $13.67

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PERI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perion Network
Perion Network Stock Performance
Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $7.77 on Monday. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $32.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.03.
Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Perion Network had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $108.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Perion Network Company Profile
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
