Brokerages Set PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Price Target at $130.40

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $144.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on PVH from $154.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PVH from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

PVH stock opened at $94.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.12. PVH has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.24.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in PVH by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $684,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 5,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

