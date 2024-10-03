Brokerages Set Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) PT at $77.92

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation, twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Shopify by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shopify by 3.7% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 31.5% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $9,664,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $79.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $101.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -465.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.56. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

