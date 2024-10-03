Brokerages Set SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target at $49.35

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.35.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEDG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. DZ Bank lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $21.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.56. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $130.38.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.19). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $265.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post -8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.8% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

