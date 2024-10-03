Brokerages Set The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Price Target at $209.83

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $207.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $152.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a PE ratio of -43.07 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.54. Boeing has a twelve month low of $149.49 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boeing will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.9% in the second quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

