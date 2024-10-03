Brokerages Set Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target at $50.88

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.63.

A number of research firms have commented on TWST. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

In related news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $124,960.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $124,960.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dennis Cho sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $28,310.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,154,310.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,348 shares of company stock valued at $673,091 in the last three months. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 2,912.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $43.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.76. Twist Bioscience has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $60.90.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.71). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 74.63%. The firm had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

