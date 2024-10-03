Brokerages Set Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target at $3.75

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPLD shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $2.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.71, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $5.28.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $69.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.91 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 46.18% and a positive return on equity of 19.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald acquired 33,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $66,597.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 297,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,798.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Upland Software in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 12,898 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Upland Software by 4.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

