Brokers Issue Forecasts for RediShred Capital Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Free Report) – Analysts at Singular Research issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RediShred Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 30th. Singular Research analyst D. Marsh forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. Singular Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for RediShred Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Singular Research also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.
Separately, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of RediShred Capital from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th.
RediShred Capital Stock Performance
Shares of CVE:KUT opened at C$3.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.47. RediShred Capital has a 1-year low of C$2.32 and a 1-year high of C$3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.32 million, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.07.
RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$17.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.28 million. RediShred Capital had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 5.09%.
RediShred Capital Company Profile
RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. It grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates corporate shredding locations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RediShred Capital
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for RediShred Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RediShred Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.