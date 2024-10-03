Brokers Offer Predictions for Doman Building Materials Group Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:DBM)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Doman Building Materials Group in a report issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now anticipates that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Doman Building Materials Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$689.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$742.90 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.56%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DBM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.71.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Up 11.2 %

DBM opened at C$8.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.37. The company has a market cap of C$761.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.52. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$6.32 and a 1 year high of C$8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

Featured Stories

