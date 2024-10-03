Brokers Offer Predictions for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NMG)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Free Report) – Roth Capital boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Get Nouveau Monde Graphite alerts:

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Nouveau Monde Graphite from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NMG

Nouveau Monde Graphite Stock Performance

Nouveau Monde Graphite stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.83. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite stock. General Motors Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,625,000. Nouveau Monde Graphite comprises 10.7% of General Motors Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. General Motors Holdings LLC owned 18.63% of Nouveau Monde Graphite as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

(Get Free Report)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.