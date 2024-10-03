Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Position Lifted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield by 1,049.1% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 610,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 557,749 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookfield during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.59.

Brookfield Stock Down 0.2 %

BN stock opened at $52.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $54.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a PE ratio of 86.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

