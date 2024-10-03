Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:RA opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $13.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

In other Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Justin Charles Guichard purchased 7,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $100,003.12. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,003.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

