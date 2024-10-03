Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 577.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,867 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Brookfield Renewable worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 161.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 49.7% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 111.1% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $33.17.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -308.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

