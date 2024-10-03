Brown Financial Advisors Invests $292,000 in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,455 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 97.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,923,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,735,000 after purchasing an additional 12,270,110 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 3,468.3% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 12,360,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,013,898 shares during the period. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,543,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 21.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,926,369 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741,562 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 14.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,364,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SWN stock opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $7.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.98.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SWN

Southwestern Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.