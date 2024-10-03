Brown Financial Advisors Takes $95,000 Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,354,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICVT opened at $83.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.27. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1528 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.