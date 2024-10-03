BRP (TSE:DOO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $77.34

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$77.34 and last traded at C$77.78, with a volume of 43910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$78.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOO. CIBC downgraded BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$100.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on BRP from C$110.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on BRP from C$97.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$90.00 price target on BRP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BRP from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$96.00.

BRP Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 545.75, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$90.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$90.59.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.85 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 2.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 5.7440056 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

