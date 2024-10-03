BTC Digital (NASDAQ:METX) Trading Up 1.1%

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 16,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 33,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

BTC Digital Stock Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

