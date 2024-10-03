BTIG Research Raises BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Price Target to $20.00

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.04% from the company’s current price.

BTSG has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.05.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BTSG

BrightSpring Health Services Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BTSG opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.60. BrightSpring Health Services has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $15.47.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSpring Health Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter worth $58,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter worth $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000.

About BrightSpring Health Services

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.