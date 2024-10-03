Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.15 and last traded at $32.15, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.15.
BVRDF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bureau Veritas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.
