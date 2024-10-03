Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BVRDF
Bureau Veritas Price Performance
Bureau Veritas Company Profile
Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bureau Veritas
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.