BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target Raised to $129.00

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $129.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWXT opened at $113.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.52. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $113.56.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

