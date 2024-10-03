Cacti Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $2,178,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 27,274 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $859,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 262.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 787,130 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,768,000 after purchasing an additional 570,249 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $22.39 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average of $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

