Cadence Capital Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:CDM)

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 14th.
Cadence Capital Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 1.01.
About Cadence Capital
